Man shot and killed in Rolla mobile home park, one in custody

ROLLA, Mo. – A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park in Rolla, Missouri Thursday night.

At about 11:25 p.m. police found Michael Jonathan Schmitt, 35, of St. James, Missouri “lying on the driveway, critically wounded from an apparent gunshot” at the Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park in the 11000 block of Highway 72.

Police believe 32-year-old Matthew Andrew Reeves of Rolla, Missouri was responsible for the death of Schmitt. After fleeing the scene in a car, police said Reeves was found in the 10000 block of County Road 2060. Reeves has been arrested and taken to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department. There, a warrant application will be made for second-degree murder.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Phelps County Coroner’s Office are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.