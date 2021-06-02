Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting of Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy

JOPLIN, Mo. — A St Louis man who plead guilty to charges connected to the shooting of a Jasper county sheriff deputy at a Joplin hotel in 2017 will spend more than two decades behind bars for his crimes.

Today a judge sentenced 47-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr. to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

He was originally sentenced to just under 30 years but got credit for time already served in state custody in connection to this case.

Fitchpatrick was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.

Last June, Fitchpatrick plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of discharging a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Fitchpatrick admitted that between February and March 2017, he traveled back and forth to Texas to pick up meth to distribute to individuals in Joplin.

On March 1, 2017, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Rangeline.

When officers tried to get in the room, Fitchpatrick shot Jasper county sheriff’s deputy Nolan Murray.

Following a multiple-hour standoff with law enforcement, Fitchpatrick was taken into custody.

He told officials he flushed the drugs down the toilet and shot himself in the face.