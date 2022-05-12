TULSA, Okla. — A man charged with fatally stabbing a Jay man plead guilty on Tuesday in federal court.

Johnny Lee Arnold, plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa on Tuesday to second-degree murder in Indian Country in the Aug. 19, 2019 death of Christopher Boren.

In his plea agreement, Arnold admitted to stabbing Boren 17 times and leaving his body in a ditch on a rural road between Craig and Mayes County.

The plea agreement recommended Arnold serve between 25 to 35 years in prison.

Earlier this year Dale Eugene Warren, 65, of Vinita plead guilty to first-degree accessory after the fact to murder in Indian Country. Warren’s plea agreement states Warren watched Arnold stab Boren multiple times and beat him with a small baseball bat. Warren also confessed to throwing the murder weapon away in a river and helping Arnold wash away the blood from his clothes and vehicle.

He adds Arnold told him he was a member of the Aryan Nation and threatened him.

Warren is still waiting to be sentenced, online court records show.