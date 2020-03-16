Man now in custody after police pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is now in police custody following a pursuit that ended in a ditch along I-44 and Highway 43.

Around five Sunday evening, a Seneca police officer attempted to pull over a driver in a red pickup for suspicion of a DWI.

The suspect, Michael James Hall, took off from Seneca, and then traveled north to the outer road of I-44 and Highway 43.

He ended up deflating one of his tires, continuing north, and getting stuck in a ditch alongside the Petro Plaza.

Officers discovered the pickup was stolen out of Goodman several days ago.

He is now in custody, and no one was hurt during the pursuit.

Hall is currently wanted in Oklahoma for tracking of narcotics and possession of a loaded firearm.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Newton County Jail.