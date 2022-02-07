MIAMI, Okla. — Authorities are asking for help in identifying suspects involved with a pedestrian collision in Miami over the weekend.

During the evening hours on Saturday, officers with Miami Police Department discovered a man recently struck by a vehicle lying in the roadway near the 1200 block of East Steve Owen’s Blvd, according to a Facebook post. The car was nowhere to be found.

Despite treatment at a local hospital the man eventually died the following afternoon on Sunday.

Now, MPD is asking for any possible witnesses to step forward and assist in this case. Detectives have processed the scene but are seeking any additional information. You can call Det. Johnson at (918) 542-5585.