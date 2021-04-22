Man involved in recent Amber Alert facing seven felony charges

AVA, Mo. (KOLR) — A man involved in an Amber Alert on April 16, 2021, is now facing seven felony charges, according to court documents.

Chad Emmerson is charged with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, on April 15 around 6:30 p.m., officers received a call from a friend of both Emmerson and his wife, C.E., saying he was threatening to kill his wife after he found out she was cheating on him. Even though C.E. denies she was cheating on Emmerson.

As police were heading out to the residence they learned Emmerson had threatened to kill everyone if law enforcement showed up.

When authorities arrived they were able to go inside the residence.

Inside investigators saw the wife on the couch with a laceration on her forehead that was bandaged with butterfly stitches by Emmerson.

The police were then able to calm Emmerson down and talked to him where he said he was going to find the man and beat him. He said he was not threatening anyone but he had it coming.

Emmerson also said the wound on C.E.’s forehead came from her “slipping on oil” and falling down.

Police then asked Emmerson to leave the residence to further interview his wife by herself.

C.E. then told authorities when she got home Emmerson pulled her out of the car and started to take her rings off, according to court documents.

He then took her phone and smashed it so she “couldn’t call for help” and then threw her to the ground.

Emmerson then threatened to kill her and then fired several shots into her vehicle in the direction of one of their son’s bedrooms.

He then took her by the throat and started to choke her but she was able to crawl away. Emmerson then grabbed her by the shoulders and headbutted her, according to C.E.

After threatening to kill her with a gun, he then proceeded to destroy her bedroom by smashing it with the butt of the gun.

C.E. and Emmerson’s oldest son then came and picked up the youngest son but C.E. was forced to sit still.

The friend of the family then began to call and she answered and told her their safe word.

Emmerson then began to stitch her forehead and told her to change clothes just in case the police arrived.

Emmerson is scheduled for a hearing on April 29, 2021.