Man injured on Joplin railroad tracks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating an accident on Joplin railroad tracks Thursday morning following a 911 call about a man suffering a traumatic injury.

Around 9:22 AM, local EMS received a call about a man being ran over by a train at 9th St. & Murphy Blvd. in Joplin.

First responders found the 42-year-old man alive, but with his left arm severed near the tracks. He has since been transported to Mercy Joplin, and flown to Mercy Springfield where he is listed in stable condition.

The roadway is now closed to traffic as well as the tracks. The railroad company is also conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.