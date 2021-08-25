Man high on PCP barricades himself in Parsons home, fights officers before arrest

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man was arrested yesterday after breaking into a residence while high on PCP and fighting with officers.

Parsons Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Clark Ave. in Parsons after learning of a man acting erratically and scaring citizens.

Before an officer arrived at the scene, 50-year-old Parsons man, John Henry Fields Jr., attempted to force his way into a driver’s vehicle. However, the occupant was able to keep their door shut and promptly sped away. This man came to the PPD later and provided a report.

Shortly after the first call, a second call came in reporting of a man walking into a residence and being chased out by the homeowner at the 1300 block of Crawford in Parsons.

Officers arriving at this second scene learned that Fields was hiding in a nearby unoccupied home where he had barricaded himself inside. After attempting to coax Fields out of the building the Parsons officers made a forced entry to which Fields fled the building to a garden shed where was cornered and arrested.

During his arrest Fields attempted to steal an officer’s taser while fighting another officer. These officers were not seriously injured and returned to full duty, according to the department.

Fields told police during processing that he had been using PCP and marijuana. Fields, a convicted felon now faces two counts of Criminal Trespass, Interference with Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Attempted Robbery, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

“The witnesses and victims in this case did a great job reporting and relaying information to officers as they arrived on scene. I am glad that this incident did not turn into something much worse. This is a perfect example of a neighborhood coming together to See it, Hear it, Report it and supporting each other.” Commander Kyle Wiford

“It’ s not as common to see people using PCP as it used to be, but it still happens. This situation could have been much more serious for Mr. Fields for walking into a stranger s home. There have been people shot and killed by homeowners for just that thing, luckily this was not the case. We again have a felon, with an extensive criminal history, reoffending in Parsons. Much of the crime rate in Parsons is from repeat offenders who have been given probation or let out on parole without a real safety net for preventing drug use or falling back into the same life that landed them in trouble.” Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks

This continues to be an on-going investigation. If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.