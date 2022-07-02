GRAND LAKE – The Grand River Dam Authority police confirmed a lake fatality on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m. GRDA police received a telephone call about a male who jumped from cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.

“He did not resurface,” Alberty said. “GRDA police recovered his body around 7 p.m. in approximately 31 feet of water.”

Alberty did not release the man’s name or any background information.

Dripping Springs is located on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.