Man charged with murder, accused of assisting in Willard double homicide

WILLARD, MO. (KOLR 10) — 43-year-old Matthew Dewayne Plumb has been charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to the probable cause statement from the Greene County Prosecutor, Plumb was working in concert with those responsible for the shooting resulting in the deaths of 28-year-old Alexander Chute and 30-year-old Brianna Sproul. Chute and Sproul were killed on the morning of November 14, 2020.

The Probable Cause statement says both victims were shot multiple times.

We can not identify all individuals connected to the deaths, because they have not been charged at this time.

In an interview with officials, Plumb admitted to telling an individual planning the murder to report the handgun as stolen, as he (Plumb) had done twice in the past.

Additionally, Plumb admitted to assisting in the murder by maintaining an alibi for one individual connected to the murder.

The probable cause statement says Plumb assisted in disposing of the murder weapon after the murder took place. Investigators say Plumb led them to a creek by Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, where he threw the gun and magazine.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Divers found the gun, and it matched the one that had been reported stolen by the person police say planned the murder.