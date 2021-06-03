Man charged in fatal stabbing in Houston, Missouri

HOUSTON, Mo.- A Texas County man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents say 38-year-old Adam Tyler Reams of Houston has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse.

Online court records indicate Houston police responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Broadway around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found 30-year-old Billy J. Hayes Jr. with multiple apparent stab wounds.

A probable cause statement from Houston Police states that three people who were at the home when officers arrived were taken to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office for questioning about the stabbing.

Reams had been arrested about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home on West Chestnut Street after a domestic violence incident. Court documents say Reams tried to flee from officers but was apprehended a short time later. They noticed Reams had a large laceration on his right hand and was bleeding. Officers believed Reams did not get the injury from the domestic violence call.

While at Reams’ home, officers interviewed his wife and her roommate. His wife told police Reams came home drunk and told her he had been drinking with Hayes. She also said Reams had been upset with Hayes because Hayes had been talking about Reams’ wife being in a relationship with another man.

Court documents say Reams’ wife’s roommate told police when Reams came home; he told her to tell his daughter, “I love her and will never see her again.”

During an interview with authorities Reams said he had not seen Hayes for three to four weeks, and that was only in passing. Officers noted he had large amounts of blood on his hands, arms, and torso and had a hand injury consistent with one you would receive from a knife wound. Later that evening, authorities found the knife M.R. described, with large amounts of blood on it less than a block from Reams’ home.

Authorities say Reams is considered a flight risk due to spending a lot of time in Illinois and having family ties there. He is being held without bond at the Texas County Jail.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Hayes’ death to call Police Chief Brad Evans or Lt. Mathew Woodmansee with the Houston Police Department. Either can be requested after calling (417)-967-5999.