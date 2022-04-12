PITTSBURG, Kans. — A man was arrested in Pittsburg on Monday on child sex crime charges following an investigation by law enforcement.

Oscar Hernandez Lopez Crawford County Jail booking photo

Twenty-two-year-old Oscar Hernandez Lopez is charged with Aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and one count of Rape. Lopez’s accusations stem from what Pittsburg Police said are two separate incidents that took place near the end of March.

The victim involved, a 14-year-old, provided evidence to investigators who corroborated this testimony with their leads. This led to the the positive identification on Lopez who was taken into custody without incident and questioned. He was later arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail and booked.

Lopez remains in custody and is being held without bond.