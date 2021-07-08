Man arrested in McDonald County on multiple charges including kidnapping

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — A Noel man is in custody and facing multiple charges after being arrested Wednesday.

Edmuno J Cordero, 28, of Noel, was arrested at a business in Southwest City according to a release from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Cordero eluded law enforcement Saturday night in Noel by jumping through a window and onto a steep incline to escape.

Cordero had been wanted on multiple charges including Kidnapping, Domestic Assault and Burglary 1st Degree.

Cordero is currently being held in the McDonald County Jail.

