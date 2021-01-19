Man arrested in Joplin domestic assault case

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is in custody following an assault in Joplin that left a woman in critical condition.

On Monday, officers with JPD responded to 320. S. Wall Ave. for a report of an assault. Arriving officers located a unconscious 63 year-old female with severe injures to several parts of her body including a broken arm and head injuries.

Casey L. Malone

The victim received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment where she remains in critical condition. Her name is being withheld at this time.

38 year-old Casey L. Malone was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree. Charges were filed as Malone remains in custody with no bond.

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are still actively working the investigation and further information may be released once it becomes available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.