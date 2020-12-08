Man Arrested in Frisco Trail Assault

JOPLIN, Mo. — A homeless man is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman on Frisco Trail on Saturday.

On December 5th, 2020 at approximately 12:28 pm, officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Euclid Avenue and north St. Louis Avenue for a report of an assault.

A female victim reported that she had been running on the Frisco Trail and passed a male along the trail. When she got to the end of the trail, she turned around and began running in the opposite direction and encountered the same male again. As she approached him on the trail, the male suspect pushed her down and put a knife to her throat and demanded she follow him.

The victim told the suspect her husband was coming, and the suspect fled on foot. The victim did not sustain an injury in the attack.

Aaron L. Aldridge

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Two days later, the victim observed the suspect standing near the roadway in Webb City and contacted police.

The suspect, Aaron L. Aldridge, age 36 who is listed as being homeless, was taken into custody on active warrants as the investigation into the assault continued.

Earlier today, Detectives with the Joplin Police Department submitted charges for the crime of Assault in the 2nd Degree against Aaron L. Aldridge.