Make your own Mothers Day cards

CARTHAGE, Mo. — You can go out and buy your mom a card for Mother’s Day — or make one yourself.

The latter is what kids in the Carthage Parents as Teachers” program were doing today.

Program instructors helped the youngsters with their creations — ones their mothers are sure to cherish forever.

“It’s great,” said Jane Goade, director of Carthage Parents as Teachers. “We opened back up for group connections and they’re here today to make a Mother’s Day gift for their moms and also we’re giving each child that comes a free book of their choice.”

Those free books were donated from the Carthage Literacy Council and the Carthage Library.