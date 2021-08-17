Major upgrades for a waterfall park in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Major upgrades are coming soon to a park in Neosho.

The waterfall at Big Spring Park will look a little different in a couple of months. The park is known for its floral clock, but park staff are working to make the water feature another focal point for visitors.

The current waterfall sits near the front of the park and is used by many people for wedding and prom pictures. Now, crews will work to switch up the plumbing to make it bigger, the future stream will start from the top of the bluff behind the current waterfall.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Park’s Director, said “You see the pictures of these little falls in the spring all over. I’ve seen it on Facebook. I’ve seen a lot of places. It’s a very attractive site, and we hope to enhance that a little bit with this more falling water here.”

The project is projected to cost under 10-thousand dollars. Funding, so far, has come from private donations. Staff hopes to start in the next couple of months.