JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fatal car crash is under investigation in Joplin.

Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning (7/16), the Joplin Police Department received a call about an injury crash at 5400 Riverside Drive, near Grand Falls.

JPD, Joplin Fire Department and EMS responded.

When they arrived, authorities found a single vehicle crash with multiple people inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two were rushed to a local hospital.

One person is in serious condition while the other is stable.

The JPD major crash team is investigating the incident.