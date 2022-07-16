JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fatal car crash is under investigation in Joplin.
Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning (7/16), the Joplin Police Department received a call about an injury crash at 5400 Riverside Drive, near Grand Falls.
JPD, Joplin Fire Department and EMS responded.
When they arrived, authorities found a single vehicle crash with multiple people inside.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two were rushed to a local hospital.
One person is in serious condition while the other is stable.
The JPD major crash team is investigating the incident.