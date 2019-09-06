Major Crash Team Investigate West 7th Crash

Road to be closed for an unknown amount of time, crash occurred at 6:02 PM

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — 6:02 PM EMS alerted to a crash at West 7th and Gray, near West Central School. Initial reports of a motorcycle colliding with a F150 pickup.

Three people transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Condition unknown at this time.

6:11 PM one of the three was transported Priority one, running code, as life-saving measures were being performed.

MoDOT Emergency Response have closed West 7th to traffic from South Jackson to South Murphy while the crash is being mapped out by the JPD Major Crash Team.

Major Crash Team investigates serious crash incidents for the Joplin Police Department.