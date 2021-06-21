Main Street closed Monday and Trolley stop shifts for The Great Race event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Main Street will be closed today, June 21, from 4th Street to 7th Street as Joplin prepares to welcome The Great Race event to our community. East/west traffic along 7th Street will continue, although northbound turns onto Main Street will be restricted.

In addition, Sunshine Lamp Trolley will experience temporary changes for today, including:

Trolley stop located at 6th and Main Street will be moved one block west to Joplin Avenue starting at 10 a.m. and remain in effect for remainder of the day.

If you have questions about these temporary changes, contact the Sunshine Lamp Trolley at 417-626-8609.

The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town, with the first car rolling onto Main Street at 4:45 p.m. today. Participants in the event will cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days, starting in San Antonio and finishing in Greenville, S.C. Joplin is the finish line for the third day of the race.

Everyone is invited to come downtown Monday evening and enjoy the classic cars driving the race route! There will also be local classic car clubs displaying their automobiles for added fun.