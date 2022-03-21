ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — You could say some students in the McDonald County School District were in their comfort zone today.

They’re junior high kids at Rocky Comfort — and they spent a good part of their morning planting seedlings. And not just a few. More than 10,000. It’s something the school does every year.

The vegetable plants, today, came courtesy of a grant from Wal-Mart.

Students in agriculture classes have actually been taking care of plants all year in the school’s greenhouse. It all culminates with their annual plant sale on April 29th and 30th.

“In my family, we plant a lot. We’ve always had a garden, so when we were able to go into junior high and be able to plant every day, it was fun. Plus, you get to learn about a ton of different plants that I obviously wouldn’t use in a garden,” said Jayden Mustain, 8th grade student.

“Our first year, whenever we started, my principal, and I’ve been here for 11 years, so my principal gave me $500 my first year, and we made $1000 and so I’ve been here for 11 years, so we’ve progressively gotten bigger and bigger and so we’ve grossed over $10,000,” said Lizzi Wilkinson, Rocky Comfort Ag Teacher

And that money goes back to the school every year. It pays for supplies, green house maintenance and a variety of school improvement projects.