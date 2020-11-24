Low holiday gas prices in Missouri

MISSOURI — If you are going to be on the road this Thanksgiving, one thing you won’t have to worry about is the cost of gas.

According to the website GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Show-Me State is $1.73. That’s fifty cents a gallon less than the holiday last year. And in order to find a cheaper price for this time of year, you’d have to go all the way back to 2008.

A spokesman for GasBuddy says one of the main factors is fewer people out and about during the holiday weekend because of the threat of Covid-19.

David Whitlow says he sympathizes with people who work in the oil business that are struggling with the low cost, but he’ll take it.

“This year we’re just having a small get together at the house, we’re not doing any traveling, even though gas prices are down, we’re gonna stay close, there’s a fine line between too cheap and too high, and we’re on the low side now but that’s a good thing, helps everybody out,” said Missouri resident David Whitlow.