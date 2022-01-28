CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction City Hall is losing three decades of experience today as their city clerk starts her retirement.

Maribeth Matney has been the Carl Junction City Clerk for 31 years.

“I started June 3, 1991,” said Matney.

Back then, Maribeth Matney didn’t really know what she was getting herself into.

“I knew nothing about local government. It was like, ‘Okay, sure, why not?'”

It’s an understatement to say the job was a bit different in the ’90s. Computers played a much smaller role, she was based out a tiny city hall, and Carl Junction itself was less than half the size it is today.

“We’ve done probably 50 subdivisions since I’ve become city clerk. So it’s grown tremendously.”

Maybe the biggest changes came in the wake of not one, but two tornadoes.

The first in 2003 damaged 500 homes.

“And that was pretty devastating. You know it was. But it, actually, like it was there was a silver lining too because it hit an area that you know, they were able to go in and get assistance to rebuild. And so they were able to upgrade some of the housing in that area. Then the one in 2019 that hit Briarbrook was just as devastating just in a different area of town. So it’s kind of scary that I’ve been to two tornadoes.”

Now it’s time to say goodbye – something City Administrator Steve Lawver says will be felt far beyond the Office of City Clerk.

“We’ve been joined at the hip administratively. She’s been a wealth of knowledge for me,” said Lawver.

“I just loved it and it’s not my hometown. But this is my home and I’ve tried to do my best,” said Matney.

Matney says making the decision to retire has been a tough one, but she isn’t cutting ties completely.

Starting Monday she’ll take over as the part-time City Treasurer, replacing Ruby Dunn who has served in that role for decades.