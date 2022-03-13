PITTSBURG, Ks. — Don’t call it a comeback, the obsession with vinyl records has been happening for years, and today it’s seeing some of its greatest success.



According to the data website Statista long play vinyl sales jumped more than 50 percent in 2021, beating out digital and cd album sales.



Ottawa, Kansas native Shawn Dickinson has seen this support first hand.



He started his own independent record selling business around four years ago after accidentally buying a large collection of records.



Now he takes The Ampersand Vinyl on the road with pop-ups like you see here.



Dickinson says he buys around one thousand records a month on average and has sent over 500 records worldwide, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Australia.



“I have two kids, they’re seven and nine, for them records have never been out of style. We listen to records every morning. They pick records off the shelves and put it on themselves and so it’s something that they have engage with and I’ve seen other families engage with, with music. It’s just a different way of listening to it, it makes you sit down and listen to a full album rather than skipping track after track,” says Dickinson.



Dickinson plans to bring the pop-up back to Pittsburg next month during the Pittsburg Artwalk.