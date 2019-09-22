Lock downs continue in Oklahoma State Prisons due to inmate fights

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Lock downs in Oklahoma State Prisons continue in response to multiple inmate fights at facilities across the state.

On Sunday, the Northeast Oklahoma Correction Center in Vinita is where the first major fight began.

There were fights at five other facilities in Oklahoma.

36 inmates sustained injuries..and inmate, Chad Burns, died.

At this time, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate what sparked the incidents.

For now, they are limiting inmates interactions with each other.

They are also having food and medicine brought to them at their cells.

Once the investigation is complete, normal operations and visiting at these facilities will open back up.