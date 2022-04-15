Drop-off service is free with no load limits

JOPLIN, Mo. — If tree limbs and brush have piled up in your yard, there’s a location where it can all be hauled to.

The City of Joplin will open the tree limb and brush drop-off site tomorrow (Saturday 4/16) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, just over half-a-mile north of Belle Center Road, on the west side of Schifferdecker.

This program is open on the third Friday and Saturday of the month from March through October, unless there is a weather event at warrants another date being set.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits.

Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will not be accepted, and commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

Tree Limbs/Brush Drop-Off Dates:

Friday & Saturday, April 15-16

Friday & Saturday, May 20-21

Friday & Saturday, June 17-18

Friday & Saturday, July 15-16

Friday & Saturday, August 19-20

Friday & Saturday, September 16-17

Friday & Saturday, October 14-15

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services, allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day.

Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four feet and bundled; those bundles should weigh no more than 50 pounds.

The diameter of each tree limb should be no larger than four inches.

For more information, you can call the Recycling Division at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1501.

You can also contact the Public Works Center at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1564, or Republic Services at (800) 431-1507.