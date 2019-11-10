Locals support Wildcat Glades by participating in annual fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals help support the preservation of our local habitat during Wildcat Glades annual fundraiser.

The rummage sale, held at the Ibew Hall, brought out residents buying books, bird houses, and furniture.

All items are donated by the public.

Many even come and buy their goods back all to support Wildcat Glades Park and Trails.

Robin Standirdge, Executive Director Wildcat Glades Friends Group, says, “All of it goes into conservation education. It goes into helping maintaining the trails, and it helps with our preschool programs and our nature explorers. It’s just a way we can have those programs at no charge to the general public.”

The organization is thankful for the community supporting them, and it shows their conservation efforts should be kept alive and well.

The facility hopes to have raised at least $3,000 on Saturday.