JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents were out in full force across the Four States preparing for a potentially major winter storm.

Hardware stores and retailers across the Four States were busy on this day before the storm.

Home Depot is among the many locations selling a lot of winter weather-related products.

Some have sold out.

Others, as of this afternoon, had not.

“So it’s been a busy day as we get ready for the storm, and we’ve sold out of snow shovels, snow salt, and we’re getting low on heaters and generators. So a lot of people getting ready for the storm that’s coming,” said Bill Coleman, Store Manager of Home Depot.

But area hardware stores aren’t the only ones that see a big increase in business just ahead of a winter storm.

“I’m out for Snowmageddon and doing some stocking up for the stormy weather,” said Ed McGehee, Shopper

Michael Smith says he and his wife were pleasantly surprised to see how much was still on the shelves in light of the pandemic.

“We’ve found a lot of items here that other stores don’t seem to be able to carry but here they’re really stocked,” said Smith.

Bill Coleman says Four State residents would rather be over prepared for major weather events than under prepared, just in case it happens.

“Not at all, not at all, you see a run on gloves and flashlights during tornado season and generators as well during that time. So yeah, this is definitely standard, standard of business at this time of year as we deal with the inclement weather,” said Coleman.