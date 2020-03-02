Locals head to Jazzercise Fitness Center for their last workout of the month

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fitness enthusiasts come together for their last workout for Heart Awareness Month.

For the month of February, Jazzercise Fitness Center in Pittsburg hosted a heartbeat challenge for their clients.

The goal was to attend 16 high intensity workout classes in order to promote heart health.

A large portion of participants were able to reach their goal this month, and owner, Emily George, says she is happy to promote heart health within her community.

Emily George, Jazzercise Fitness Center Owner, says, “So, the goal for exercise is to be healthy. [To be healthy] life long is to find that one thing that doesn’t feel like a workout for you; that you can continue, that motivates you because you love it.”

Those who reached their fitness goal also received a free tank top from the fitness center.

George says she hopes this event continues to grow every year.