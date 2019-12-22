Locals head to Hershey’s for ice cream and picture with Santa

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Families get in the holiday spirit enjoying ice cream and free pictures with Santa.

This is Webb City Hershey’s 2nd year holding this outreach event for the community.

On Saturday, they also promoted the program they are holding, collecting items for the Webb City Cares Backpack program.

The store is collecting non-perishable goods to help Webb City School District students.

They will be doing it throughout Christmas.

Amy Beck, Hershey’s Co-Owner, says, “Some families, money’s tight, so that’s a good thing for them. Other times, they are still trying to get a good picture with Santa. So, it’s just an opportunity where they can do that without having to pay for it.”

Beck adds, she enjoys bringing joy to so many families’ faces holding this free event each year.