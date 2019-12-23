Locals given window to history in historic weapon auction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Those interested in obtaining a piece of history had the chance at a unique auction in Carl Junction.

A military and historic weapon auction was held at the Carl Junction Community Center.

Those interested had their chance to bid on historic weaponry, ranging from guns to knives.

Some of those guns, dating back decades, were in great condition with some of them not even being fired off.

Chris Triplett, auction volunteer, says, “The coolest thing that he has is probably just the history that he has, and his military surplus style collectible rifles. I mean there are literally guns in this collection that go as far back as the 1850s.”

Triplett adds, they were very pleased with how many residents came out to the event.