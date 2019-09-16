Locals gather together for annual Tar Creek Conference

MIAMI, Okla. — Locals and people nationwide will gather to tackle environmental issues at the lead agencies 21st annual National Environmental Tar Creek Conference.

The conference informs the public on issues plaguing their community.

A variety of issues will be discussed including a B.F. Goodrich update on the asbestos removal.

In addition, the impacts flooding is leaving in Miami and what locals can do to fight against the issue will also be discussed.

It gives them a chance to speak with local and federal agencies in the environmental field, as well as Quapaw Nation who is overseeing the remediation of Tar Creek.

The conference will be held Tuesday, September 17th and Wednesday the 18th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. in the NEO A&M Ballroom.