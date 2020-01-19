Locals explore Wildcat Glades to learn about different types of trees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Families explore Wildcat Glades to learn about different trees in the Southwest Missouri area.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group held a Winter Tree ID event at the Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center on Saturday.

Parents and kids identified trees to recognize what kind of wildlife lives in a particular area and the climate these trees are associated with.

After an arborist discussion about twig identification, kids walked around Wildcat Glades for a scavenger hunt and leaf rubbing.

Lauren Copple, Wildcat Glades Friends Group Naturalist Program Coordinator, says, “They can think about these things as they’re selecting trees to go in their own yard, but also as they’re going outside and enjoying wildlife at Wildcat Park or anywhere in their community. They can know some things to look for or some facts about the trees just based on a few items.”

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will be hosting a Valentine’s Day program next month.