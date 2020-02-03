Locals come out to hear an acapella group from Florida

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals come out to hear a special performance featuring an acapella group from Central Florida.

Connect 2 Culture’s presents “Voctave,” the third performance in their Curtains Up series.

Sunday evening, they performed a variety of music ranging from Disney and Broadway classics.

Many of the singers were even participants of Disney’s Voices of Liberty at Epcot Center.

Connect 2 Culture officials say this program is special for the community since they’ve never hosted acapella singers.

Emily Frankoski, Director for Connect 2 Culture, says, “So our mission is to ignite a passion for the arts, culture, and entertainment in the Joplin area. We do that one way… by having these performances and bringing in things that would normally actually pass by Joplin.”

Connect 2 Culture’s next big performance is a UK group, “The Choir of Man”.

The program will be held on March 10 at 7:30 P.M. at Memorial Hall.