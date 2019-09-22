Locals attend annual Beerfest event to support a good cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community made it out to taste some brews all for a good cause.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties hosted their 10th annual Beer Fest Saturday evening.

Local craft brewers, stores, and restaurants made it out to be a part of the event.

All of the funds generated from the fundraiser will go towards big and little matches in the organization.

Each pairing costs the organization about $1,000 to sponsor, and hosting this event helps ensure those funds will be available.

Tom Furrh, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, says, “Ya know, we are 100% donor funded, so any dollar we bring in is a dollar closer to making those matches happen.”

There were also silent auctions, games, and prizes for patrons to win.

This year had a record turn out, and in the past, the amount of people coming out for the event had started to dwindle.