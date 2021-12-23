Local volunteering organization offers a different way to give this holiday season

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us will make a resolution in a few days designed to improve our physical well being. But there’s also a way to nourish your soul, and it won’t cost you a cent.

There are non profits in almost every Four State community, and most all of them need volunteers.

Nathan Hicks is the Emergency Disaster Services and Volunteer Coordinator with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties.

He said there are a host of ways to help their cause — whether it’s with the Army’s emergency or non-emergency programs.

“We serve probably hundreds of meals for breakfast, lunch each day so when our volunteers come in that helps to go back out into the community for those that don’t have a breakfast, don’t have a lunch, that don’t have somewhere to go, so that’s a great way, it just helps feed the soul,” said Hicks.

“Give something from the heart this year, give some time,” said Executive Director Dianna Gurley.

Gurley said it’s not unusual for someone to volunteer for a day and like it so much they keep coming back.

“Come and volunteer, you can come and help fix a meal, you can help in the Free Store, you can help take food boxes out to cars, there’s there are a lot of things that can be done voluntarily.”

Even though a volunteer doesn’t get paid, Gurley said volunteers receive a different kind of compensation.

“You can come and volunteer as an individual, or you can even call up and say I have a group from our church or a group from our school that wants to come in and volunteer and we’ll set you guys up on a project and that would be wonderful.”