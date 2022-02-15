WEBB CITY, Mo. — An Air Force veteran shared some of his military experiences tonight in Webb City.

Samuel Gaskill served in Vietnam.

He was at the Freedom of Flight Museum talking to Civil Air Patrol cadets.

Gaskill completed 232 missions, and served 22 years in the US air force before retiring in 1976.

“It was an opportunity to travel the world and see 60 or 70 countries. And as a pilot, we flew around the world. I was qualified as an Air Craft Commander to fly transport missions in Europe and Asia. I’m glad and honored to be here to talk to the young cadets,” said Gaskill.

Gaskill is also a former Missouri State Representative.