CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage VFW Post 2590″ is celebrating 90 years of helping veterans in need.

The VFW has been serving veterans in Carthage area since 1932.

They were originally located on Central Avenue and moved to their Inca Road location in 1990.

Over the past 90 years they have helped thousands of veterans with food, bills and even by building porches and replacing roofs.

“It takes veterans to understand helping other veterans. There’s a lot of things going on in life that the public don’t understand. Help is done in many different ways. Whether you need monetary or you just want to talk to somebody or need benefits to make sure you’re getting your right benefits,” said Michael Juris, Commander of Carthage VFW Post 2590.

The VFW had live music, food and bounces houses to celebrate the milestone.