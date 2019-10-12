Local veterans and families head to Neosho for a cookout

NEOSHO, Mo. — Veterans and their families cookout in Neosho for fellowship and support.

Guardians Brotherhood Incorporated held the inaugural Veterans Cookout at Morse Park.

The nonprofit organization supplied free food for all to enjoy.

They displayed the “Fallen Soldier Table” and “Soldiers Cross” to honor veterans who have passed.

A silent auction and raffle took place to raise money for their hunger reduction program, which has fed 8,000 people so far this year.

Representative Ben Baker honored a gold star family, which is a family who lost someone in combat.

This cookout is a place for veterans to feel supported not only by other vets, but also by the community.

Michael Murrell, Guardians Brotherhood Inc. President, says, “It’s important for the community to support veterans. We have a lot of veterans of all ages that suffer from PTSD. They have some issues and with that community support and getting together with them, it is a big help. It makes them have that support mechanism and feel that they are needed.

Guardians Brotherhood Incorporated hopes to makes this an annual event, every October in Neosho.