JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve been feeling pain at the pump when it comes to filling up your car over that last several weeks, you’re not alone. And for truck drivers who use diesel fuel, it’s even worse.



The cost of diesel fuel is always more expensive than regular gas, sometimes a lot more. With 5000 trucks on the road, companies like CFI have to maximize every gallon of gas.

“So we’re sending recommendations to drivers and we’re telling them where to fuel, and we’re telling them how many gallons to purchase at each fuel stop and so that process is really managed by technology that is real time so it’s analyzing what is the fuel cost at the location, what is the fuel tax by state, and provides those recommendations to our drivers,” said Dustin Quesenberry, CFI Vice President, US Operations.

And with gas prices fluctuating like they have in recent months, it increases the cost of doing business, which gets passed along to the consumer, to a certain extent.

“We do have a fuel surcharge system that we pass along to customers, so as the price rises, we are able to pass some of that cost to our customer, but any miles that aren’t revenue generating miles and we’re not billing to a customer is 100% cost to CFI.”

The company may not have any control over the cost of fuel, but they do when it comes to the efficiency of their trucks. The company continually invests in the most efficient engines on the market.

“We’re focused on all the latest technology when it comes to how we consume our fuel so we limit the speed on the trucks as well to try and help manage the fuel,” said Quesenberry.