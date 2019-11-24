Local town decorates trailers and trucks just in time for the holidays

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town decorates trailers and trucks to ring in the holidays.

The city of Carterville held the second annual Holiday Parade on Saturday.

The festivities included 15 floats featuring Santa, Uncle Eddy from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and the Comets football team.

A few residents brought the parade back to the town two years ago, so organizers say they’re grateful for the town’s continued support.

Kylie Turner, event organizer, says, “It is cold, but it is awesome. I’m so glad we were able to bring it back, and it’s been very helpful to have others that have just hopped on and helped as long and as much as they can.”

Something new to the holiday tradition in Carterville is a Christmas Festival.

Event organizers decided to implement this new idea to give the community something to do after the parade.

Visitors enjoyed the Mr. Joe Magic Show and the Route 66 Cloggers at the community building.

12 vendors sold crafts, balloon animals, and homemade items.

One of the booths featured the Comets football team, and these young boys are trying to raise enough money to travel to the state tournament.

David McCloud, Comets Line Coach, says, “Growing up in this town, supporting these young boys, making them better, and all the people supporting us, we can get money and go to St. Louis and play in the big boys tournament.”

All money raised during Saturday’s festivities will benefit the city of Carterville.