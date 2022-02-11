NEOSHO, Mo. — State recognition has been achieved by a Neosho teacher.

Michael McCormick has been named Missouri’s Teacher of the Year by the VFW.

He’s taught math and algebra at Westview for 10-years. An assembly was held today in his honor.

He does more than teach. He built the school’s archery program from the ground up, he’s also the Director of Transportation, and the school’s lead bus driver.

The award highlights teachers who promote civic responsibility and patriotism.

McCormick is an Air Force veteran and served in both operations “Enduring” and “Iraqi Freedom.”

“I love this school. I love my students. Having the same kids, teaching the same kids four years in a row, you get to know their ins and outs and idiosyncrasies and know how to help them. But you know, Westview Elementary School is definitely a wonderful school,” said McCormick.

McCormick is now in the running for the VFW’s National Teacher of the Year honor.