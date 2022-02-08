PITTSBURG, Kans. —This year marks half a century in the classroom for a Four States teacher.

And now a state organization is recognizing the impact she’s made on generations of students.

It’s Lola Wade, who’s taught theater in both Kansas and Missouri schools since 1972. But today, it’s not just the audience that’s applauding her work.

“I feel like that definitely had an impact on me and on my classmates,” said Brooklyn Caskey, Theater Student.

Caskey is a big fan of Lola Wade. She’s acted in Wade’s plays, but says that’s just the start of how her teacher helps students at St. Mary’s Colgan High School.

“Mrs. Wade is just the best. She’s so much fun and the students love her.”

A state group agrees. The Kansas State High School Activities Association named Wade the winner of its “Heart of the Arts” award.

“I won. I don’t know how that happened, but I won,” said Lola Wade, Award Winning Teacher.

She does hope she makes a difference, and not just on stage.

“Well, I hope I am because honestly on a serious note, that is all I’ve ever really wanted to do is to promote the arts and not just visual arts, but music, theater, and visual arts of course.”

She teaches her students about performing, but also other far reaching life lessons. The importance of focus and teamwork.

“Because this whole department teaches disciplines that are taught in no other classroom. That can cross over to anything students want to do.”

Wade adds that while she’s very honored, she wants to share the spotlight.

“Theater teachers, they work really, really, really really hard. And they are nothing special. Because really every theatres teacher I’ve ever known, puts in the hours just like I do, and loves her students or his students just like I do.”

Wade added she never wins awards – so this honor really took her by surprise. But she also never thought she would be doing this for so long.

Even after 50 years, she still loves it.