Local students head to Ozark Christian College for Ambassadors Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Christian College welcomes high school students on campus for a glimpse of what college life may be like for them.

On Saturday, the college hosted day two of Ambassadors Weekend.

More than 100 high school students were introduced to campus life at OCC.

The event included a chapel service, activities, scholarship sessions, and dorm tours.

OCC instructors hope this experience shows prospective students that they can receive quality education while also serving Christ.

Peyton Marple, Ozark Christian College, says, “Our hope and purpose for these students this weekend is that they will know that there is a school out there that can train them for Christian service if that’s what they want to do with their lives.”

OCC will be hosting a three-day Prospective Student event starting on February 17 as well.