Local student in recovery after being injured by explosion

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage Technical Center student is in recovery after being injured by an explosion on Friday.

In a statement released by Blake’s family, they say, “Blake is out of surgery and in recovery, doing well. The surgeon was very positive about the outcome.

Blake has sustained an injury to the lower portion of his face which will require some reconstruction, but full recovery is expected.

The surgeons will monitor his recovery and make future plans accordingly.

The family appreciates your prayers for Blake, his family, his teachers, and students.”