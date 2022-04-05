CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A southeast Kansas sheriff is offering a new app to help parents keep their kids safe.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the OffenderWatch app.

The download will allow parents to check for registered sex offenders living in their area. The app also sends out an alert when a registered sex offender moves into the area.

There’s no cost for the app — but parents can pay an extra $10 a year for more advanced services.

“Social media, email, anything like that – if they’re contacted by a registered offender or if they’re within the vicinity of a registered offenders home for 20 – 30 minutes, that parent or guardian will receive an instant notification,” that David Groves, Cherokee Co. Sheriff.

The OffenderWatch app is available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.