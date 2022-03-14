JOPLIN, Mo. — A new map drawing districts for Missouri State Senate Districts has been released.

A Judicial Redistricting Commission made changes based on population numbers from the 2020 census. Voters in Jasper County and Newton County would remain in the 32nd District, although Dade County would move out. McDonald County voters remain with the 29th District. But Barton County would join a new district to the east.

“Barton County is now going to be attached to the 20th Senatorial District, which then becomes Barton, Dade County to the east. Greene County and then the county on the east side of Greene County – but not including Greene County the city,” said Mo Sen. Bill White, R.

Vernon County will also be moving, joining a primarily rural area in Senate District 28.