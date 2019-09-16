Local school wins award for advocating healthy lifestyle

EAST NEWTON, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school wins an award promoting healthy eating and and maintaining a good lifestyle.

East Newton Schools Triway Campus received the silver status for the Healthier U.S. School Challenge.

To win this award, schools have to meet certain wellness criteria, be involved with the community, and educate students on physical activity and nutrition.

Triway staff did so by providing smart snacks including fruits and vegetables, positive rewards, and also through their curriculum.

By winning the bronze status a couple years ago, Triway has the funds to reward their students.

Lori Martin, East Newton R-6 School District Triway Campus Director Of Nutrition Services, says, “With the bronze level, we got $500, and with the silver we got $1,000, and so now we have $1,500 that we are going to spend totally on all of our kids.”

The Triway Campus plans on holding a school assembly this fall to celebrate these awards.

The assembly will feature a power-lifting team that will talk to the students about healthy minds, bodies, and diets.