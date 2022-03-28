JOPLIN, Mo. — A multi-million dollar donation will lower the price tag to attend classes at a Joplin private school.

Debra and David Humphreys are giving $15 million to the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. The gift marks the approach to the school’s 30th anniversary. This will lower the current tuition rate of around $16,000 to $11,000.

The campus already offers tuition help to about half of those enrolled, but this gift will impact every student.

“Very exciting. We’re just so honored to receive this gift. And I know education is so important to the Humphreys family and this will just help enhance our educational program even more and help our teachers do the great work they do every day,” said Laura McDonald, TJ Head of School.

“Makes the Thomas Jefferson experience more accessible to more students in the area if this is the right place for them. So I just couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s just so much generosity from the Humphreys family and their commitment to this school and educational institutions throughout the area,” added John Sweeny, TJ Board of Trustees.

The new tuition rates will apply starting next fall.

This is the second time the Humphreys family has made a $15 million commitment to the school.