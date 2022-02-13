JOPLIN, Mo. — Football fans spent the day cheering on their favorite team during Super Bowl parties.

The Buffalo Wild Wings on Rangeline was busy all day fulfilling to go orders, and saw a steady stream of customers during the game.

The restaurant says it has been ordering wings since Monday to prepare for the big game.

The manager says the wing shortage has been impacting them and they had to order wings from as far as Argentina to be fully stocked for today’s big game.

“There’s no Super Bowl the same, it’s hit or miss. I think we are still pretty busy even if the Chief’s aren’t playing. People still come out to support football no matter what,” said Rodney Ross, Assistant General Manager.

“I’m from Cincinnati I hope the Cincinnati Bengals win, who dey. The fans here are great. We come here every Sunday it’s a good crowd, we are all friends,” said John Simmons, Bengals Fan.

Today the restaurant went through more than 8,000 bone-in wings.